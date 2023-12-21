Morocco’s FM Hails Successful 6th Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum

The 6th Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum, held Wednesday in Marrakech, was a success, Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, said.

Speaking at a joint press briefing with his Russian peer, Sergei Lavrov, and deputy Secretary General of the Arab League, Houssam Zaki, at the end of this forum, the minister noted that this international meeting was an opportunity to exchange views and coordinate positions on a number of regional and international issues.

These talks also examined the common priorities of Arab countries and Russia in several political and economic areas and underlined the importance of this forum for inter-Arab, Russian-Arab and Moroccan-Russian relations, he said, recalling that this forum was held in a turbulent global context marked by a number of political, security, economic and health crises.

Bourita also highlighted the importance of dialogue with Russia in this delicate international situation, considering that Russia is an important and influential actor on a number of issues, particularly those concerning the Arab world. “As a result, dialogue with Russia has a role and a positive impact on the Arab world,” the minister said.

He also noted that the Palestinian cause and the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip were discussed at this Forum, with the call for a ceasefire and the delivery of aid to Gaza.

In this regard, Bourita recalled the call made by HM King Mohammed VI, in his capacity as Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, for working together, each from his respective position, to bring about urgent, tangible de-escalation and stop military attacks to pave the way for a permanent, verifiable ceasefire; to ensure the protection of civilians and prevent their targeting; to allow for the steady delivery of humanitarian aid, in sufficient quantities, to the inhabitants of Gaza; and to pave the way for a political settlement of the Palestinian question – one that can revive the two-state solution agreed by the international community.

The minister recalled the kingdom’s positions expressed by HM the King, according to which there is no alternative to genuine peace in the region - peace which guarantees the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people on the basis of the two-State solution; there is no alternative to an independent Palestinian State, with East Jerusalem as its capital; there is no alternative to strengthening the Palestinian Authority, under the leadership of President Mahmoud Abbas Abu Mazen.

Bourita also noted that this Forum was an opportunity to highlight the achievements of previous editions, held in Moscow, stressing that economic relations between Arab countries and Russia have experienced positive momentum.

The minister hailed the regular and positive political dialogue between Morocco and Russia both on the sidelines of international forums or indirectly, stressing the importance of rapprochement between Russia and Arab peoples on cultural and human levels.

Morocco is Russia's third economic and commercial partner in Africa, Bourita recalled, expressing the strong will to further promote the Russian-Arab partnership through the relaunch of the Russian-Arab Economic Forum.

MAP: 20 December 2023