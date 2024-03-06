Morocco’s FM Holds Talks with Arab League Secretary-General

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, held, Wednesday in Cairo, talks with the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Abou El Gheit.

These talks focused on reviewing the Moroccan presidency of the Arab League Council at ministerial level, in the light of the latest developments of the extremely complex and dangerous situation in the region, following Israel's continuing offensive against the Gaza Strip.

Discussions also looked at ways of strengthening joint Arab action and developing mechanisms for collective action to keep pace with the rapid changes taking place on the international scene.

MAP: 06 March 2024