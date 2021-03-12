Morocco's FM Holds Talks with Austrian Counterpart

Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, held on Friday a phone conversation with Austrian Minister of European and International Affairs, Alexander Schallenberg.

The two ministers highlighted the excellence of the bilateral relations and affirmed their strong will to provide an impetus, by introducing new areas of cooperation, such as renewable energies, a statement by the Ministry of of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad said.

On this occasion, the Austrian Minister praised Morocco's exemplary management of the Covid-19 pandemic crisis, in particular the vaccination campaign conducted under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

He also congratulated Morocco on its consecration, in the last European Communication on the Neighborhood, as a strategic partner of the EU, adding that the Kingdom of Morocco represents a pole of stability in the whole region and the African continent.

The two FMs welcomed the convergence of views and the consistency of their consultations on regional and international issues of common interest, in particular the situation in Libya and the Sahel region.

Bourita and Schallenberg agreed to coordinate their action regarding several issues at the multilateral level and within international fora.

MAP 12 March 2021