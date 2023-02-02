Morocco's Interior Minister Meets with Spanish Peer

Minister of Interior Abdelouafi Laftit met, Thursday in Rabat, with his Spanish peer Fernando Grande-Marlaska, who is part of the delegation accompanying the President of the Spanish government Pedro Sanchez, currently visiting the Kingdom, to co-chair with his Moroccan counterpart Aziz Akhannouch the 12th session of the Morocco-Spain High Level Meeting.

The 12th session of the Moroccan-Spanish High Level Meeting, which is held eight years after the last session of this institutional mechanism, is part of the strategic partnership and the new dynamic that relations between the two kingdoms are experiencing following the visit of Pedro Sanchez to Morocco last April, at the invitation of HM King Mohammed VI.

MAP: 02 February 2023