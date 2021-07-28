Morocco’s Permanent Representative, Deputy Chairperson of AU Commission Discuss AU Reform

The reform process of the African Union (AU) was at the center of talks held Wednesday in Addis Ababa between the Ambassador Permanent Representative of the Kingdom to the AU and UNECA Mohamed Arrouchi and Monique Nsanzabaganwa, Deputy Chairperson of the AU Commission.

During this meeting, Ms. Nsanzabaganwa and Mr. Arrouchi reviewed several issues, in particular the process of reforming the Pan-African institution, the Moroccan Mission has said.

These talks are part of the continuity of the Kingdom of Morocco's interaction with the new leadership of the Pan-African organization, the source added.

The Deputy Chairperson of the AU Commission also took this opportunity to express her warmest congratulations to the Kingdom on the occasion of the celebration of the 22nd anniversary of the accession of His Majesty King Mohammed VI to the Throne of his Glorious ancestors.

MAP 28 July 2021