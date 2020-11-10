Morocco's Role in Promoting Values of Peace and Tolerance Hailed by French Senate Official

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs, Defense and Armed Forces committee at the French Senate and chairman of the France-Morocco interparliamentary friendship group, Christian Cambon, welcomed, Monday in Rabat, the role played by Morocco in promoting the values of peace, tolerance and moderation.

During talks with the first vice-speaker of the House of Advisors and chairman of the Morocco-France friendship group, Abdessamad Kayouh, Cambon stressed the great importance of the Mohammed VI Institute for the Training of Imams, Morchidines and Morchidates in this area.

According to a statement by the House of Advisors, the French official praised the depth and quality of the France-Morocco relations that are based on mutual respect, solidarity and understanding on several issues of common interest, whether bilateral or multilateral. He also described Morocco as a bridge between the European and African continents.

For his part, Kayouh underlined Morocco's efforts in the fight against extremism and terrorism at the regional and global levels, highlighting the pivotal role of coordination between Morocco and France in that regard.

He also highlighted the level of the strategic partnership between Morocco and France at political, economic, cultural, and institutional levels.

As for M'jid El Guerrab, member of the French National Assembly, he stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and exploring new horizons of partnership and cooperation at all levels, especially with regard to the human and cultural dimension.

He also referred to the importance of the role played by Moroccans living in France and French residents in Morocco in promoting the values of understanding and coexistence.

MAP 09 November 2020