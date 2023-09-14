Morocco's Upper House Speaker, U.S. Ambassador Discuss Depth of Bilateral Strategic Partnership

The depth of the Morocco-US strategic partnership, based on the principles of trust and mutual cooperation, was the focus of talks on Wednesday in Rabat between the House of Councillors Speaker Enaam Mayara and the Ambassador of the United States of America to Morocco, Puneet Talwar.

This partnership has been strengthened by the distinguished relations between the leaders of the two countries, His Majesty King Mohammed VI and His Excellency President Joe Biden, says the Upper House in a press release, adding that the two sides highlighted the convergence of the two countries' views on many regional and international issues, particularly those related to strengthening security, stability, democracy and sustainable development.

At the start of the meeting, the American ambassador expressed his deepest condolences to the victims of the earthquake that struck some regions of the Kingdom, affirming that his country stands by Morocco and remains ready to provide all forms of support and assistance to cope with the effects of this earthquake, the same source stresses.

Talwar also expressed his admiration for the spirit of solidarity that reigns among all sections of Moroccan society, voicing his confidence in the ability of Moroccans to overcome this ordeal.

For his part, the Upper House Speaker expressed his appreciation of the American position at this difficult time for the Kingdom of Morocco, which testifies to the solidity of bilateral relations.

On this occasion, adds the same source, Mayara highlighted the various urgent measures taken by the authorities to face up to the effects of this natural disaster, in accordance with the High Royal Instructions.

MAP: 13 September 2023