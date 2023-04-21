Nearly 76,000 Widows, 126,000 Orphans Received Direct Aid during Q1 2023 - Gov't Spokesman

Some 75,868 widows and 125,989 orphans benefited from the direct aid program during the first quarter of 2023, for an amount of 130,590,000 dirhams, the Minister Delegate in charge of relations with the Parliament, Government Spokesman, Mustapha Baitas, said Thursday in Rabat.

During the first quarter of 2022, they were 74,851 widows and 121,350 orphans to benefit from this program, for an amount of 127,417,500 dirhams, said Baitas who was answering questions from journalists at a press briefing after the meeting of the Council of Government.

The rate of benefits offered increases each time the need for the fund to help widows is felt, he added.

The Council of Government had adopted the draft decree No. 2.22.632 on the provisional measures relating to eligibility for direct assistance to widows in precarious situations with dependent orphan children, as part of the implementation of the social protection project that His Majesty King Mohammed VI surrounds with His high solicitude.

This draft decree is also part of the adaptation of the legislative and regulatory texts in force, which concern the implementation of public policies in the social field, especially with regard to social programs targeting social categories in precarious situation, with the legal novelties in terms of social protection generalization.

It is also a transitional measure that puts in place interim measures relating to eligibility for direct assistance to widows in precarious situations with dependent orphan children. This project aims to bring them into line with the provisions of Law No. 72.18 on the targeting of beneficiaries from social support programs and the creation of the National Agency of Registers, as well as with the provisions of Decree No. 2.22.923 setting the threshold for the basic compulsory health insurance scheme (AMO) dedicated to people unable to pay the membership fee.

MAP:20 avril 2023