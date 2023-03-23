New York: UN Water Conference Kicks off with Morocco's Participation

The United Nations 2023 Water Conference kicked off, Wednesday in New York, with the participation of Morocco, represented by the Minister of Equipment and Water Nizar Baraka, who is leading an important delegation.

Co-hosted by Tajikistan and the Netherlands with the support of the United Nations, this international conference is devoted to mid-term review of the implementation of the goals of the Water Action Decade 2018-2028, which was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly, in December 2016.

At this conference, which is being held for the first time in more than five decades, Morocco intends to reiterate its constant commitment and advocate to the international community for a better consideration of the water issue in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Morocco also plans to reaffirm its ties with its partners, while expressing its willingness to share its experiences and best practices accumulated in the field of water, within the framework of a solidary and active cooperation.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Equipment and Water, the efforts and projects undertaken by the Kingdom in the field of water will be highlighted in a side event under the theme "sustainability in the good governance of groundwater resources". The goal is to join efforts of international actors on the sustainable governance of water resources at the highest level.

Attended by heads of state and government, ministers and stakeholders, the UN Water Conference will draw attention, according to the organizers, to the accelerating pace of increasing floods, unpredictable rainfall and droughts, as well as the impacts of climate change on water that threaten sustainable development, biodiversity and people's access to water and sanitation.

