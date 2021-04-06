Official Highlights Approach Adopted By Morocco To Curb Impact of Coronavirus on Vulnerable Social Segments

Minister of Solidarity, Social Development, Equality and Family Jamila El-Moussali highlighted, Monday during an Arab conference, the proactive approach that Morocco has adopted under the insightful leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, to limit the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on vulnerable social categories, in particular children.

Speaking at the Fifth High-Level Arab Conference on the Rights of the Child, held by videoconference under the theme "Best practices to protect children from the Covid-19 pandemic", El-Moussali stressed that Morocco has been affected, like all other Arab countries, by the consequences of the pandemic which has impacted the economic and social sectors and influenced the health and psychology of children and their families.

In this regard, she mentioned the setting up, since last May, of a special fund dedicated to the management of the Covid-19 pandemic, Worth 3.3 billion dollars, or the equivalent of 1% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), the allocations of this Fund were used to cover the costs of the modernization of the medical mechanism, support the national economy to cope with the shock of the pandemic, preserve jobs, mitigate the social impact of the pandemic and provide direct support to affected families, she explained.

The minister also highlighted the measures taken by Morocco during the pandemic to guarantee the right to health and education and the right to protection, recalling the emergency action plan launched at the end of March 2020 by the Ministry of Solidarity, Social Development, Equality and Family, to prevent and protect children in vulnerable situations against infection and against the resulting social impacts, in addition to the special measures taken to protect children against violence during the quarantine.

As a result of these efforts, the Kingdom has launched a free anti-covid vaccination campaign, following a national strategy that involves all regions and targets a large part of the population, Moroccans and foreigners, with priority given to health staff, professionals, teachers, the elderly and people with chronic diseases, she said.

MAP 05 avril 2021