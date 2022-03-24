OIC Commends Morocco's Efforts to Combat Terrorism and Extremism

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has commended Morocco's efforts in the fight against terrorism and extremism, through regional and international initiatives that led to the opening, last June in Rabat, of the United Nations Office for Counter-Terrorism and Training in Africa as well as the co-chairmanship, with Canada, of the Global Forum on Counter-Terrorism.

At the end of the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC, Wednesday in Islamabad, the organization welcomed the efforts of the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Ulema and the Mohammed VI Institute for the training of Imams, Morchidines and Morchidates in the fight against extremist speech.

In this regard, the OIC commended the training of 500 imams of Malian nationality at the Mohammed VI Institute for the Training of Imams, Morchidines and Morchidates in Morocco as well as the appointment, on High Royal Instructions, of 8 imams to the Higher Council of the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Ulema.

In addition, the ministerial session welcomed the role played by the Mohammed VI Cultural Center for the Dialogue of Civilizations in the city of Coquimbo, Chile, as a bridge of communication and civilizational dialogue between the Islamic world and Latin America.

MAP 24 March 2022