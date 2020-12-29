Partnership Agreement Signed to Mobilize Skills of Moroccans Abroad to Develop Social Economy

Ministry of Tourism, Air Transport, Handicrafts and Social Economy, Ministry Delegate in charge of Moroccans Abroad and the Office for Development of Cooperation on Monday signed a partnership agreement to mobilize the skills of Moroccans Abroad to develop social economy in Morocco.

The agreement aims to establish a partnership between the two Ministries, by setting up a cooperation and coordination program on issues related to the development of the solidarity economy and the development of cooperatives in Morocco.

It also aims to foster initiatives by Moroccans living abroad in the area of cooperatives, through the implementation of a 2021-2030 action plan aimed at supporting 80% of handicraft and tourism cooperatives.

The convention was signed by Minister of Tourism, Handicrafts, Air Transport and Social Economy, Nadia Fettah Alaoui, Minister Delegate to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, in Charge of Moroccans Abroad, Nezha El Ouafi, and Director of the Office for Development of Cooperation, Youssef Hosni. It is part of the implementation of Article 16 of the Constitution and aims to improve the efficiency of programs for Moroccans abroad and strengthening the services available to them.

On this occasion, Fettah Alaoui said that this agreement is an important opportunity for Moroccans abroad to bring their expertise and know-how in the area of cooperatives development and support them by all available means to ensure their sustainability and development.

This agreement is also "an opportunity to encourage members of the Moroccan community to invest and contribute to territorial development through the creation or involvement in existing cooperatives and the benefit of all services provided to facilitate their involvement in this framework," she added.

For her part, El Ouafi noted that the importance of this agreement lies in "highlighting the role played by Moroccans abroad as key stakeholders in local development, especially in the midst of the implementation of the advanced regionalization project in the Kingdom as a framework for territorial governance aimed at achieving sustainable and integrated development at the local level."

This agreement, which is part of the implementation of the national program to mobilize Moroccan skills abroad with a view to strengthening their contribution to the various national development projects, aims to "exchange information on cooperatives at the regional level to provide them with support and assistance within the framework of capacity building and training programs," she added.

MAP 28 December 2020