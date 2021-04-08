Polish Businessmen, Moroccan Southern Provinces CRI Directors Hold Talks

Regional Investment Centers (CRI) directors of the Southern Provinces and Polish businessmen held a meeting Wednesday via videoconference.

During the meeting, organized by the Embassy of Morocco in Poland, CRI's directors of Laayoune Sakia El Hamra region Mohamed Jifer, and Dakhla Oued Eddahab region Mounir Houari highlighted southern provinces' investment potential and business climate.

The two officials presented to Polish economic operators the opportunities provided by the provinces which offer favorable investment potential thanks to their many fiscal and geographical advantages.

On this occasion, Moroccan ambassador in Warsaw Abderrahim Atmoun, said that a visit to Morocco by polish businessmen delegation is scheduled for 16-21 May.

MAP 07 avril 2021