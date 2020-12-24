Polish Company "Flyargo" Chose To Invest in Southern Provinces Given Morocco's Political Stability (Chairman)

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Polish company Flyargo, Krzysztof Majkowski, stressed on Wednesday in Warsaw that the company specializing in the manufacture of ultralight helicopters, has chosen to invest in the southern provinces of the Kingdom in view of Morocco's political stability.

Majkowski explained in a statement to MAP that the company's choice to set up a factory in Morocco is mainly due to its political stability, under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and the environment conducive to investment offered by the Kingdom.

Majkowski was speaking at the end of a working meeting with the Ambassador of Morocco in Poland, Abderrahim Atmoun and Janusz Muzal, member of the Board of Directors of the said company, during which a declaration was signed in order to take the necessary steps and open a unit in Morocco.

He also emphasized Morocco's strong presence on the African continent and its position as a gateway to Africa to explore the continent's market.

He added that Flyargo's decision to invest in the southern provinces follows a series of meetings with Atmoun, stressing that the desire to make direct investments in Morocco is part of a program developed in coordination with the sectors concerned.

For his part, Atmoun welcomed the decision of the company to set up a factory for manufacturing very light helicopters and investment in the southern regions, stressing that this decision has been taken after several meetings with members of the board of directors of the company and Polish economic operators.

MAP 24 December 2020