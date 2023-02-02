President of Spanish Government Visits Mohammed V Mausoleum

President of the Spanish Government Pedro Sanchez visited, on Thursday, the Mohammed V Mausoleum in Rabat, where he observed a minute's silence at the graves of the late Sovereigns, late HM Mohammed V and late HM Hassan II.

On his arrival at the Mausoleum Mohammed V, Sanchez, who was accompanied by the Minister of Health and Social Protection Khaled Ait Taleb, was welcomed by the historiographer of the Kingdom and curator of the Mohammed V Mausoleum, Abdelhak Lamrini.

After laying a wreath of flowers on the graves of the late Sovereigns, Sanchez signed in Mausoleum's Guest Book.

On this occasion, Lamrini presented explanations about this historical monument to Sanchez.

The President of the Spanish Government arrived Wednesday evening in Morocco, where he will chair alongside the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, the 12th session of the Morocco-Spain High Level Meeting.

MAP: 02 February 2023