Probe Launched Into Video Showing Individual in Uniform Assaulting Another Person - Interior Ministry

A probe was launched on Wednesday into a video showing an individual in uniform physically assaulting another person, the Interior Ministry said.

This video, posted on electronic sites and Facebook, was accompanied by comments saying that these acts were perpetrated by a member of the auxiliary forces in the city of Fnideq, the ministry said in a statement.

The investigation was launched to determine all the circumstances of this case, take the necessary measures against anyone involved in abuses or violations and establish the responsibilities and legal effects, the same source noted.

MAP 28 avril 2021