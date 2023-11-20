Professional Mobility: Minister Sekkouri Holds Several Meetings in Madrid

Minister of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment and Skills, Younes Sekkouri, held a series of talks on Thursday and Friday in Madrid, on the sidelines of his participation in the annual meeting of the European Migration Network.

Sekkouri held talks with European Commission vice-president, Margaritis Schinas, European Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, Spain's acting secretary of state for Migration, Isabel Castro, and International Organization for Migration Director General, Amy E. Pope.

The meetings, held in the presence of Morocco's ambassador to Spain, Karima Benyaich, focused on the need to redefine the rules of professional mobility and to reorganize global cooperation in the field of international labor mobility.

During the talks, emphasis was placed on the importance of adopting a "clear, strategic approach" to promoting skills mobility at international level, based on "vocational training, vertical integration, planning and the establishment of a suitable, up-to-date database" to meet the needs of the labor market.

Sekkouri also held talks with Spain's acting Minister for Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá, focusing on ways of promoting professional mobility between the two countries.

On this occasion, the two officials discussed the tripartite Morocco-Spain-Portugal bid to host the 2030 Football World Cup, reiterating "the determination of the governments to put in place all the necessary conditions to guarantee the perfect organization of this global event".

MAP:17 November 2023