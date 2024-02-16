Rabat to Host International Seminar on Developing Road Safety Strategies on Feb. 19-20

An international seminar on "best practices: a source of inspiration for developing national road safety strategies" will be held on 19 and 20 February in Rabat, as part of the celebration of National Road Safety Day.

Initiated by the National Road Safety Agency (NARSA), under the aegis of the Ministry of Transport and Logistics, this seminar will provide an opportunity to share and exchange best practice in road safety, according to a press release from the organisers.

The meeting, organised in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations Road Safety Fund (UNRSF), will be attended by y a large number of government officials in charge of road safety, experts, academics, professionals and NGOs, representing several countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar, Vietnam, Belgium, Rwanda, Portugal, France, Italy, Spain and Morocco

This international seminar is being held one year before the 4th Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety, which will take place from 18 to 20 February 2025 in Marrakech, according to the same source.

It should be pointed out that the latest global status on road safety published by the WHO in 2023 revealed the progress made by some countries in reducing road mortality during the first decade of action 2011-2020.

The report shows that ten countries have succeeded in reducing the number of road deaths by more than 50% between 2010 and 2021, while thirty-five other countries have made significant progress, reducing the number of deaths by between 30% and 50% over the same period.

MAP: 15 February 2024