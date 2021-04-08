Rabat-Salé-Kénitra and Nouakchott Regions Sign Framework Partnership Agreement

A framework partnership agreement was signed, on Wednesday in Rabat, between the Council of the Rabat-Salé-Kénitra region and the Nouakchott region, with the aim of encouraging the sharing of expertise in the management of regional and territorial public affairs.

Under this framework agreement, signed by president of the Rabat-Salé-Kénitra region Abdessamad Sekkal, and president of the Nouakchott regional council Fatimetou Mint Abdel Maleck, the two parties will work to encourage cooperation and the exchange of information, expertise and best practices available or applied by the two regions in the fields of territorial development, development of programming and management of local public services.

The framework agreement is related to the promotion of cooperation in the fields of management and financing of regional projects, the proper implementation of the prerogatives of regional councils, environmental protection and management of green areas, digital transformation and the preservation of historical buildings.

The two councils will see to the organization of study visits, conferences and forums, with the aim of exchanging experiences, developing the decentralization process and learning about new mechanisms and new methods for managing regional and territorial affairs.

It will also concern the development of friendship and cooperation ties between the two parties in their areas of expertise and the encouragement of economic actors in the two regions to identify mutual investment opportunities, develop trade and create joint projects that would be beneficial to both parties.

MAP 07 avril 2021