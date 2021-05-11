Rabat, Washington Share Several Security and Stability Interests (US Diplomat)

Rabat and Washington share several common interests related to security, peace and stability, said the Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Morocco, David Greene.

The two countries cooperate intensively in these areas, as well as in terms of sustainable economic development, said Greene who was the guest on Sunday of the program "With Morocco from Washington", broadcast by Medi1 TV channel, noting that the two countries share several priorities and work together in the service of their national interests, to achieve security, peace and prosperity not only for the two States, but for the entire region.

"We often work together in the service of regional interests and stability at the international level," he noted.

He also added that Morocco and the United States share these values and interests, noting that the Kingdom is an important ally and close partner of the United States in several missions to preserve peace and fight terrorism, although it is not a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

In this regard, he mentioned the organization each year in Morocco of the largest U.S. military maneuvers in Africa, which is a valuable training opportunity not only for the United States, but also for the Kingdom and for many African partners who participate or attend these maneuvers as observers.

The U.S. diplomat also said that "Moroccan-American security relations are of great benefit to both countries and the entire region," noting that security authorities in both countries are working together in the areas of law enforcement, intelligence and counter-terrorism, which are of great importance to the security of both countries and the region.

Greene also highlighted the great success achieved by the two States through joint work in the security field.

On the economic front, Greene commended the strong economic ties between the two countries, recalling that Morocco is the only State on the African continent linked to the United States by a free trade agreement, which celebrates its 15th anniversary this year.

In 2019, before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, trade volume reached $5 billion, i.e. a sharp increase over previous years, he noted.

In the field of tourism, he said that the sector has experienced a great boom before the pandemic, the number of U.S. tourists who visited Morocco has reached nearly half a million, expressing the hope that this figure can continue upward trend after the opening of airspace and control of the pandemic thanks to the immunization campaign.

In addition, Greene said that Morocco is one of the oldest friends and allies of the United States of America, with ties that date back more than two centuries, adding that the Treaty of Friendship between the two countries, dating from 1787, is the oldest in the world.

MAP 10 mai 2021