Ramadan/Covid-19: MPs Call for Urgent Social Measures for Affected Categories

Majority and opposition groups at the House of Representatives called on the government, on Monday in Rabat, to take urgent social measures to support the categories affected by the restrictive measures decided during the month of Ramadan to fight Covid-19.

During a session on the discussion of the statement by the Head of Government on the epidemiological situation in the Kingdom, the parliamentary groups and groupings said that this decision will have "dramatic" effects on large social segments, the employees of cafes and restaurants and salaried employees not registered in social security, stressing the need to take support measures to limit the impact on these categories.

The government is called upon to support these categories, in particular employees not registered in the CNSS, insisted the parliamentarians, urging the executive to strive doubly hard in order to help the social groups who "suffer in silence".

Responding to the remarks of parliamentary groups and groupings, the Head of Government Saâd Dine El Otmani underlined the continuation of the support intended for the categories suffering from the impact of the health crisis, adding that this support will be broadened to cover new categories, after consultation with the government departments concerned and professionals within the framework of the Economic Monitoring Committee.

The government spares no effort in taking all possible measures, which are able to alleviate the economic and social suffering of citizens, insisted El Otmani, calling for a total national mobilization in order to overcome this health crisis, through compliance with the restrictive measures in force.

MAP 13 avril 2021