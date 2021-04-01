Renewable Energies: Under Bold Leadership of HM the King, Morocco Has Become a World Leader - US State Department

The US State Department highlighted Wednesday the "bold leadership" of HM King Mohamed VI, making Morocco a "world leader" in investing in renewable energy and in meeting its climate goals under the Paris Accords.

"Under the bold leadership of King Mohamed VI, Morocco has become a world leader in investing in renewable energy and in meeting its climate goals under the Paris Accords," the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs of the U.S. Department of State wrote in a tweet.

Earlier today, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry welcomed HM King Mohammed VI's commitment to fighting climate change.

"Morocco is a tremendous partner in the global fight on climate change. I personally experienced HM King Mohamed VI's commitment when Morocco hosted COP22" in Marrakech in 2016, Kerry said in a tweet broadcast on the sidelines of the "Climate and Development" Ministerial Meeting, held in virtual mode at the initiative of the United Kingdom.

"We're eager to deepen our partnership" on the way to Glasgow, which will host the 26th United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP26) on November 1-12, 2021, he added.

The "Climate and Development" ministerial meeting brought together ministers and stakeholders to identify the next steps to address a series of priority questions for climate-vulnerable communities ahead of COP 26.

MAP 31 March 2021