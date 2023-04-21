Social Dialogue: Gov't Head Receives CDT Trade Union’s Delegation

The Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch received, Thursday in Rabat, a delegation of the Democratic Confederation of Labor (CDT), led by the first deputy secretary general of this trade union Khalid Alami Lahouir.

This meeting, which is part of the April round of social dialogue, has addressed the mechanisms to improve the citizens’ purchasing power and meet the aspirations of the working class, said a statement by the Head of Government’s Department .

Emphasis was also placed on the government’s commitment to enact a series of important texts, including the labor code and the law on the exercise of the right to strike, as part of a participatory approach, in line with the government's commitment to institutionalize social dialogue, established as a strategic choice in accordance with the vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and in compliance with the social commitments contained in the government program, the same source added.

While calling for continuing discussions in a climate of trust, the Head of Government stressed that the government has ensured, through the minutes of the agreement of April 30, 2022, to enshrine a new approach to social dialogue and is committed to its institutionalization, to make it a solid basis and a permanent platform to examine all claims and reconcile the views of different partners.

He added that the government has worked to consolidate a set of achievements and implement many commitments contained in the agreement of last April, despite the economic situation and current constraints, noting that the significant results achieved so far in the context of social dialogue sector, reflect the government's commitments, said the statement.

This meeting was attended by the Minister of Economy and Finance Nadia Fettah, Minister of Economic Inclusion Small Business, Labor and Skills Younes Sekkouri, Minister Delegate to the Minister of Economy and Finance, in charge of the Budget, Fouzi Lekjaa, and the Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of the Digital Transition and Administrative Reform, Ghita Mezzour.

The April round of social dialogue was launched last week by meetings of the Head of Government with delegations from the Moroccan Labor Union (UMT), the General Union of Workers in Morocco (UGTM), followed by a meeting with a delegation from the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM).

