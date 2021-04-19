Social Protection Generalization, ‘Gentle Revolution’ in favor of Working Class: Indonesian Expert

The project of the generalization of social protection, launched last Wednesday by HM the King, is "a gentle revolution" in favor of the working class and other components of the society, said the Indonesian expert in international relations, Cecep Ahmed Jamaluddin.

"This Royal project, which is part of a large-scale strategy to protect the working class and other components of the society, is at the heart of the sustainable development policies drawn up by the Kingdom to preserve the legitimate interests of the workers, "Jamaluddin told MAP.

The royal roadmap thus guarantees the rights of groups of workers and ensures good governance of social protection in Morocco, he pointed out.

This social project, Jamaluddin noted, will also enable the working class to face current economic challenges, while making the Kingdom more attractive to foreign investment.

This major Royal project will also strengthen social cohesion and contribute to improving the living conditions of Moroccans, said the Indonesian specialist.

HM King Mohammed VI chaired, Wednesday at the Royal Palace of Fez, the launching ceremony of the implementation of the project of generalization of social protection and the signing of the first related agreements.

This Royal project, which will initially benefit farmers, craftsmen and professionals, traders and independent service providers subject to the unified professional contribution scheme (CPU), the auto-entrepreneur scheme or the accounting scheme, will be extended, in a second phase, to other categories with a view to ensuring the effective generalization of social protection to all citizens.

MAP 18 avril 2021