Social Protection: World Bank Highlights Morocco's "Effective Response"

The World Bank (WB) highlighted the "effective response" of public authorities in Morocco in terms of aid to vulnerable families during the health crisis.



In its latest "MENA Economic Update" released on Thursday, the Washington-based financial institution believes that the Kingdom "provides an example of an effective cash transfer policy response".



"The Tadamon cash transfer program in Morocco greatly exceeded its initial target of informal worker households, covering almost 80% of its population with one of the highest scale-up rates from pre-COVID19 levels", the Bretton Woods organization's report said.



In addition, the World Bank notes that only a third of developing MENA countries have higher vaccination rates than their income peers, led by Morocco among others, which has vaccinated more than 60% of its population.



In contrast, the report notes, countries such as Algeria have only vaccinated around 15% of their population.



MAP 14 avril 2022

