Spain: Foreign Affairs Committee at Congress of Deputies Adopts Agreement with Morocco on Fight against Crime

The Foreign Affairs Committee at the Spanish Congress of Deputies adopted on Monday the agreement between Morocco and Spain on cooperation in matters of security and the fight against crime.

The agreement, which received the green light from the Spanish Council of Ministers on September 8, responds to the concern - shared by the two countries - regarding the scope of criminal phenomena and the security challenges posed by human trafficking, terrorism, drug trafficking and new manifestations of transnational organized crime.

Composed of a preamble and fifteen articles, the agreement regulates the most important aspects in the field of cooperation, specifying in great detail the crimes included in the said cooperation, according to the Spanish government.

The agreement emphasizes the provisions relating to the fight against organized crime, with specific reference to terrorism, as well as to cooperation within the framework of operational activities and investigation of different forms of crime, added the same source.

MAP 20 October 2020