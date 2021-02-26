Spanish government :Relationship with Morocco Defined by the Intensity and Scope of Shared Interests and Challenges

The Spanish government prioritizes its relations with Morocco in the Maghreb region, and the ties between Morocco and Spain are marked by "the intensity and the scope of shared interests and challenges," says the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation.

The Ministry highlights in Spain's Foreign Action Strategy document for 2021-2024 that "for Spain, the relationship with Morocco is defined both by geographical proximity and by the intensity and the scope of shared interests and challenges."

It stresses that "these elements, unraveled with other countries, require as a priority the development of mechanisms for political consultation and multisectoral cooperation that are as broad and intense as possible.''

"Morocco is a country with the largest number of Spanish educational centers under the Ministry of National Education and Vocational Training, with more than 4,500 students," the source notes. The Kingdom hosts several Cervantes Institutes and a representation in charge of cooperation in agriculture, fisheries, and food.

The strategy highlights the successful cooperation in managing illegal migration flows through collaboration between different departments involved.

The document also hails the "growing weight" of the Moroccan community in the economic and social system of the Iberian country.

MAP 26 February 2021