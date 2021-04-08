Stability and Rule of Law at Heart of National Successes (Paper)

Stability and the rule of law are at the heart of Morocco's political, economic, industrial and social successes, writes Arabic-speaking daily +Al-Ittihad Al-Ichtiraki+.

These successes are based on the stability and the rule of law guaranteed by the security effectiveness, underlines the publication in an article to be issued on Thursday under the title "+ about the political police which devours the State+" of its author Talaâ Saoud Al-Atlassi.

He notes that the Moroccan security and intelligence services have shown a high sense of professionalism in their relations and in Morocco's relations with other countries, adding that the sharp expertise of these services has been beneficial to many countries like Spain, France, Belgium, the United States and Sri Lanka.

The Moroccan intelligence services, once again, spared France a "possible terrorist operation", which shows the effectiveness of these services and their pioneering role in the fight against terrorism, he notes, saying that this performance also provides information on the depth and relevance of their diplomatic contributions to further consolidate Morocco's status internationally.

As this political process continues its path in the Kingdom, discordant voices, excessively exploited by anti-Morocco forces, have emerged in the media scene, especially in the West, making a lot of noise for nothing and presenting themselves as "saviors", says the author of the article.

These voices have fallen into oblivion, without however finding a taker, he indicates, adding that from France, a former soldier, a former sportsman and a former journalist, who enjoyed their rights and benefited from the success of the Kingdom, have transformed into "fierce" opponents motivated by narrow egoistic ambitions and driven by so-called "international" media "support".

These individuals have engaged in relations with foreign intelligence services, while removing the veil on their disappointments and their own ambitions which have been exploited and manipulated against their own homeland, he adds, noting that these actions have in no way damaged Morocco's resilience.

Some voices in the Kingdom have gone far in denying the facts, claiming that the state is infiltrated by a "political police" which hamper all democratic spirit and any legal foundation. "We did not know that in Morocco, we are facing the authority of a secret political police, a criminal gang that does not back down against any other authority," said Saoud Al-Atlassi ironically.

This is what Maati Monjib tried to get us to believe shortly after his provisional release in a money laundering trial, he said.

If these allegations are true, wouldn't this "political police" have silenced whoever "denounced" it and revealed its existence, the publication wonders. "God be praised that Monjib, who denounced the secret monster is among his family in safety and health", after a hunger strike which empowered him to give inflammatory statements, he said sarcastically.

He who works on history, does he not realize that the Moroccan “police” has acquired, over the last few years, and in line with the reform project led by HM King Mohammed VI, a meaning?. Any operation linked to terrorism, human trafficking, drug trafficking or even money laundering is the subject of press releases which always mention the legally binding sentence: “under the supervision of the competent public prosecutor's office”, points out the author of the article.

From international experiences and even in Morocco “in the years of lead”, the +political police+ hardly cares about the laws, the judiciary and public opinion, notes the author of the article, adding that Monjib is the subject of a trial which will not necessarily condemn him and may even exonerate him. This trial rightly draws on the mechanisms of the rule of law, he underlined.

Slogans are easy to make and chant as in the case of Monjib who turned his back on the rule of law when it challenged him on his own practices to clarify them and ensure their legal aspect, he said, noting that it seems that Monjib "is nostalgic for the state of the +political police+".

Morocco today has broken with all secret practices. It is aware of its problems and constraints and engages in a self-assessment, he notes, stressing that the security services are the first to “denounce” their elements involved in unlawful practices and bring them before the prosecution in case of abuse.

MAP 08 avril 2021