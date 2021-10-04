Start Monday of Injection Operation of Anti-covid Vaccine 3rd Dose (Ministry)

The injection operation of the 3rd dose of the anti-covid 19 vaccine will start on Monday 04 October, the Ministry of Health announced Sunday.



The operation will concern in a first stage people who have received the first two doses for at least 6 months, said the ministry in a statement on the modalities and procedures for vaccination to the third dose, noting that this decision was taken on the basis of the recommendations of the national scientific committee and international scientific recommendations.



These people will receive on their phones, a text message from 1717, announcing that they are eligible for the 3rd dose, said the ministry, noting that the administration of the 3rd dose will be carried out in the vaccine centers, without condition of residence.



Given the importance of strengthening immunity among all Moroccans and foreigners residing in Morocco and so that they protect themselves and their families from contamination, they are called upon to join this operation, said the same source.



The ministry calls on everyone to respect the instructions of the public health authorities and to continue to strictly observe the preventive measures before and after vaccination, in order to contribute to the national effort to contain this virus in Morocco and move towards collective immunity.

MAP 03 October 2021