Subsidies: 2021 Appropriation Bill Provides Allocation of 12.54 bln MAD

The 2021 appropriation bill provides for a global allocation of 12.54 billion dirhams intended to support the price of gas cylinders and foodstuffs (sugar and soft wheat flour), according to the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Administration Reform.

As part of the continued support for the purchasing power of citizens and pending the operationalization of the Unique Social Register, the prices of gas cylinders, sugar and national flour will continue to be subsidized in 2021, specified the ministry in its report on subsidies, accompanying the 2021 appropriation bill.

In 2020, the appropriation bill programmed an amount of 13.64 billion dirhams as subsidies, intended to support the price of gas cylinders, sugar and national soft wheat flour, recalled the same source, noting that in response to the drop in gas cylinder prices on the international market due to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 amending appropriation bill updated this figure to 11.26 billion dirhams.

The report also stated that for the period of January-September 2020, the expenses relating to supporting the price of gas cylinders, sugar and soft wheat flour is estimated at 10.626 billion dirhams, including 6.946 billion dirhams for gas cylinders.

MAP 20 October 2020