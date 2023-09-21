Transport and Logistics Sector Vital for Socio-Economic Sustainability in Morocco, Says Minister

Transport and logistics sector is of great importance for achieving socio-economic sustainability in Morocco, stressed the Minister of Transport and Logistics, Mohamed Abdeljalil, on Wednesday in Tangier.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the first edition of TOC Africa (Terminal Operations Conference) in Tangier, the Minister stated that the transport and logistics sector is one of the sectors that directly impact production, marketing and consumption chains, as well as the promotion of domestic and foreign trade, noting that the current context is marked by the recovery of world trade, which places the transport and logistics sector at the heart of this dynamic.

Abdeljalil noted that the authorities are paying particular attention to this sector, through the implementation of large-scale road, rail, port and airport infrastructure projects, pointing out that "public investment has, since the accession of HM King Mohammed VI to the throne of His glorious ancestors, experienced a qualitative leap, both in terms of volume and the quality of the projects carried out."

"An exemplary maritime country, Morocco, thanks to its strategic geographical position and the free-trade agreements it has signed with numerous partners, aims to become a crossroads for trade, strengthening its position as a regional hub for industry, commerce and logistics," he added.

Abdeljalil asserted that this project sets a benchmark for the development of future projects at national level, notably the ports of Nador West Med and Dakhla Atlantique, which are currently under construction, noting that these platforms will further strengthen Morocco's position in this sector and enable it to be a true regional hub for international trade.

MAP: 20 September 2023