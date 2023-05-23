Ukraine's FM Points Out Cultural Cooperation Opportunities with Morocco

Several cooperation opportunities are offered to Morocco and Ukraine, within the framework of a "cultural diplomacy" that would favor the rapprochement between the two cultures and peoples, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba underlined Monday in Rabat.

The two countries have a "great potential" for cooperation in the cultural field in general and museum in particular, Kuleba said in a press statement after meeting with the president of the National Museum Foundation (FNM), Mehdi Qotbi, during a visit to the Mohammed VI Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMVI) in Rabat.

"In addition to economics, trade and politics, there is a great potential for cooperation between our two countries in the field of culture," added the Ukrainian minister, who was "very convinced" of the importance of "cultural diplomacy" to anchor Ukrainian culture and art in Morocco and vice versa.

In a similar statement, Qotbi said the Ukrainian minister's visit reaffirms the importance of "cultural diplomacy" in building bridges between Morocco and Ukraine.

"Ukraine, like Morocco, is a great nation with a great cultural wealth," he said, adding that this meeting will make it possible to examine the possibilities of cooperation between the museums of the two countries, in order to "bring a little light, peace and serenity through art and culture."

Kuleba, on a working visit to the Kingdom, had met the same day with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Residents Abroad, Nasser Bourita.

MAP: 23 mai 2023