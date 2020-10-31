UN: Resolution 2548 Confirms Again Algeria as Main Party to Regional Dispute over Moroccan Sahara

Resolution N° 2548, adopted on Friday by the UN Security Council, once again confirmed Algeria as a main party to the process aimed at achieving " a political, realistic, pragmatic and lasting solution" to the Sahara issue, "which is based on compromise."

Indeed, the Security Council resolution mentions Algeria five times, as many times as Morocco.

The resolution thus expresses the "full support" of the Security Council for the efforts of the UN Secretary General and his next Personal Envoy to maintain the new momentum of the political process aimed at achieving a solution to the Sahara issue.

In this regard, the UN executive body recalls that the former Personal Envoy, Horst Köhler, had agreed with Morocco, Algeria, Mauritania and the Polisario to hold a new meeting "in the same format" as that of the previous round tables held in Geneva in December 2018 and March 2019.

In this regard, the text calls for showing political will and working in an atmosphere conducive to dialogue, thus ensuring the implementation of Security Council resolutions since 2007, which is the year of the presentation by Morocco of its autonomy initiative.

The resolution, which reaffirmed, once again, the pre-eminence of the autonomy initiative

MAP 30 October 2020