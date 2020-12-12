Union of the Comoros: American Decision to Recognize Moroccanness of Sahara, Significant Turning Point in Outcome of Conflict

The Union of the Comoros has learned with great satisfaction the decision of the United States to recognize the full and entire sovereignty of Morocco over its Sahara, which constitutes a significant turning point in the outcome of the conflict over the Moroccan Sahara.

The Union of the Comoros welcomes this diplomatic act taken by the United States of America, which confirms its decision to open the first diplomatic representation in Laayoune.

The ministry expressed on behalf of the Comorian government and people its heartfelt and cordial congratulations to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, as well as to the Moroccan government and people, the statement said.

In Libreville, the decision of the United States of America to recognize the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco over the whole of the Moroccan Sahara region and to open a US consulate in Dakhla was also welcomed by the government of the Gabonese Republic.

The government also welcomed the phone call made by HM King Mohammed VI to the President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas in which the Sovereign reaffirmed the unequivocal and unwavering position of the Kingdom of Morocco on the status of the holy city of Al Quds Asharif and its strong will to work for sustainable stability in the Middle East with Palestine and Israel living side by side.

MAP 11 December 2020