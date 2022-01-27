Upper House Speaker Underlines Depth of Long-standing Morocco-Oman Relations

Speaker of the House of Advisors, Naama Mayara, stressed on Wednesday the depth of the distinguished historical relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Sultanate of Oman as well as their cooperation in several fields.



During a telephone conversation with chairman of the Shura Council of Oman, Sheikh Khalid Bin Hilal Al-Maawali, Mayara highlighted the willingness of the wise leaders of both countries to strengthen these relations and develop them in the various vital sectors, according to a forward-looking vision in the interests of the two countries and two brotherly peoples, said a statement by the upper house.



Mayara, also president of the Association of Senates, Shoora and Equivalent Councils of Africa and the Arab world, renewed his invitation to Al-Maawali to attend the next Congress of this Organization, scheduled for next March in Rabat, the same source added.



The telephone conversation focused on bilateral cooperation and the importance of strengthening communication and coordination on various issues of common interest, in addition to the exchange of visits and expertise and reinforcing the consultation during the various parliamentary participations, so as to consolidate cooperation between the two countries in various fields, concluded the statement.

MAP 26 January 2022