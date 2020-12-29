US Recognition: Boost to Political Process to Settle Conflict over Moroccan Sahara - Ambassador

The US recognition of Morocco's sovereignty over its Sahara is a boost to the political process aimed at achieving a "final" solution to the conflict over the Moroccan Sahara based on the autonomy initiative, said Morocco's Ambassador to Italy, Youssef Balla.

The recognition of the Moroccanness of the Sahara by the United States, a permanent member of the Security Council, is a turning point in the history of this artificial dispute, noted Balla, who was the guest of Italian TV News Channel Tg5.

On the resumption of diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel, the diplomat underlined that it is part of "the continuous dynamic of attachment" of the Moroccan Jewish community in Israel - estimated at one million people- to HM the King and the Motherland.

Balla also recalled that the Moroccan Constitution is the only one in the world that has enshrined the Hebrew heritage as an integral part of the country's identity.

"The coincidence of these two diplomatic events can only be read through the prism of Morocco's role as a major actor of stability and peace in the region," the diplomat concluded.

MAP 29 December 2020