U.S. Secretary of State Underlines Morocco's 'Key Role' in Fostering Stability in Middle-East

U.S. State Secretary Anthony Blinken underlined during a call Tuesday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, Morocco's key role in fostering stability in the Middle-East.

"The Secretary highlighted the importance of the strong bilateral partnership and Morocco’s key role in fostering stability in the region," the U.S. Department of State said in a statement.

The Secretary and the Moroccan Foreign Minister voiced "their shared concern about the violence in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza, which has claimed the lives of Israeli and Palestinian civilians, including children," the source added.

Blinken said on Twitter that he discussed with Mr. Bourita "the importance of restoring calm in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza to prevent further loss of life."

"Morocco is a strategic partner, and we will work together to end this conflict," the U.S. top diplomat pointed out.

MAP 18 mai 2021