12th Edition of 'Atlantic Dialogues' International Conference Kicks Off in Marrakech

The 12th edition of the Policy Center for the New South's (PCNS) annual international conference, 'The Atlantic Dialogues', kicked off in Marrakech on Thursday, under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

With its focus on the theme 'A More Assertive Atlantic: Its Meaning for the World', the event convened over 400 guests from 80 different nationalities across the Atlantic Basin.

During the opening address of this 12th edition, Karim El Aynaoui, the Executive Chairman of the Policy Center for the New South, emphasized that "ten years after its inception, the PCNS has become a hub for talent, bridging civil society, academia, and policy-making."

Addressing the numerous global crises, El Aynaoui highlighted the significance of dialogue and listening between Northern and Southern countries.

The new South isn't ideological. Instead, it's asserting its rightful place in the world, he remarked.

This conference, notable for its breadth and diversity, aligns with the Royal High Directions and Directives on Atlantic Africa outlined in His Majesty King Mohammed VI's speech during the 48th anniversary of the Green March. It underscores the increasing importance of the Atlantic region in the current global context.

The twelfth edition provides a platform to discuss various economic and geopolitical topics, reflecting the evolving landscape of a more interconnected and integrated Atlantic. Through candid, informal, and well-informed discussions, it aims to foster dialogues that could translate into tangible actions.