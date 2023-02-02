12th Moroccan-Spanish High-Level Meeting Kicks Off in Rabat

The 12th Moroccan-Spanish High-Level Meeting (HLM) opened Thursday in Rabat, under the joint chairmanship of Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch and Spanish government President Pedro Sánchez.

This HLM, which is attended by a large Spanish delegation and several members of the Moroccan government, will be marked by the signing of some twenty agreements between the two countries.

This meeting, which is held eight years after the last session of this institutional mechanism, is part of the strategic partnership and the new dynamic that relations between the two kingdoms following the Sánchez's visit in Morocco last April at the invitation of HM King Mohammed VI.

On the sidelines of this meeting, a Moroccan-Spanish Economic Forum was held Wednesday in Rabat, during which Sánchez announced a new 800-million-euro financing protocol on joint projects in Morocco.

MAP: 02 February 2023