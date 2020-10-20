2021 Appropriation Bill: Health Budget Up To Nearly 20 Bln MAD

The Ministry of Health will benefit from a continuous budgetary effort under the appropriation bill for the year 2021, bringing its budget to nearly 20 billion dirhams.

This budgetary effort will allow this department to ensure the financing of actions necessary to meet the requirements for the response to the Covid-19 pandemic and to ensure the continuous supply of hospitals with equipment and means of protection and screening, wrote the presentation note of the said bill.

In order to strengthen the necessary human capital, 5,500 jobs are programmed under the bill against 4,000 in 2020, thus bringing the total number of openings to 19,000 jobs over 2017-2021, added the same source, noting that University Hospital Centers (CHU) benefited from the creation of important number of jobs amounting to 3,223 for the period between 2017-2020.

For the year 2021, the main actions provided for in the said bill concern, in particular, the performance of operations subject of agreements signed before HM King Mohammed VI, taking into account the established amendments or specific agreements, the continuation of the execution of the program to upgrade health infrastructure and equipment and ensuring the proper functioning of the delegations of the Ministry of Health and the networks of primary health care establishments which fall under it.

It also concerns the response to additional operating needs related, in particular to safety, hygiene, guarding, the purchase of fuel and the feeding of patients following the requirements of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the purchase of drugs, medical consumables, medical devices and medico-technical equipment necessary to deal with the pandemic.

MAP 20 October 2020