2021 Appropriation Bill, Realistic Project Taking Account of "Objective Capacities" (Official)

Minister of the Economy, Finance and Administration Reform Mohamed Benchaâboun stressed, on Monday, that the 2021 appropriation bill is a "realistic" project which takes into account objective capacities.

Speaking during a joint plenary session of the two houses of Parliament for the presentation of the 2021 appropriation bill, Benchaâboun noted that this is a project which aims to restore confidence since it encourages all actors for efficiency and support.

The minister said that the national economy should grow by 4.8%, taking into account the forecasts by the International Monetary Fund for the global economy and the euro area, and on the basis of the assumptions of a cereal harvest of 70 million quintals and an average price of butane gas of 350 dollars per tonne.

The government is committed to reducing the budget deficit starting from 2021 with a view to stabilizing the level of indebtedness and ensuring the development of resources through innovative financing mechanisms within the framework of the institutional partnership capable of generating some 14 billion dirhams, he noted.

It also concerns the active management of the public portfolio by selling assets and continuing the privatization which will inject 10 billion MAD into the state budget, he added.

The government will also work to rationalize the administration's operating expenditure, which will make it possible to keep the budget deficit at 6.5% of GDP for the year 2021, against 7.5% the previous year, said the minister.

In addition, Benchaâboun noted that strengthening the exemplarity of the State constitutes one of the pillars of the 2021 appropriation bill, specifying that the government will work to accelerate the implementation of the Royal Guidelines through the launch of an in-depth reform of the public sector to remedy the structural shortcomings of public establishments and enterprises (EEP), to guarantee optimal complementarity and coherence between their respective missions and to improve their economic and social efficiency.

He said that two bills have been prepared, one of which concerns the creation of a national agency in charge of the strategic management of State holdings and the monitoring of EEP performance, while the other is related to the restructuring through the liquidation of EEP with unfulfilled missions.

MAP 20 October 2020