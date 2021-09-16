2021/2022 School Year: Education Ministry Publishes Note on Novelties of Continuous Assessment System

The Ministry of National Education, Vocational Training and Higher Education announced, Thursday, the publication of a note on the novelties of the continuous assessment system for the school year 2021/2022.

In addition to continuous testings, the ministerial note states the introduction of a unified test each semester at each institution, except for the second semester of the final year of each cycle of education, in accordance with the rules set out in the note, said a statement by the department.

Concerned about removing any ambiguity, the Ministry clarified that the measures contained in the note does not make any change or modification to the subjects of the unified examinations at the provincial, regional and national levels, nor on their coefficients or dedicated hours, including the subject of Islamic education, which has always been one of the components of the provincial examination of the Arabic language for obtaining the certificate of primary studies.

The new system includes a revision of the way in which continuous test scores and the annual grade point average are counted for both promotion and graduation, while taking into account the unified test scores in the planning of activities to support and remedy learning difficulties and deficiencies for students at each school level.

This step is part of the implementation of the provisions of the framework law 51-17 on the reform of the system of education, training and scientific research, specifically the measures of the project No. 12 relating to "the improvement and development of the system of evaluation, academic support and examinations".

It aims to promote the credibility of continuous assessment results, ensure equal opportunities for learners, reduce the gap between certification and continuous assessment scores, and use assessments to better guide support activities.

MAP 16 September 2021