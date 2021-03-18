2024 Population & Housing Census: UNFPA 'Strongly' Supports Morocco

Resident representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Morocco, Luis Mora, highlighted, Thursday in Rabat, the Fund's strong support to Morocco for the implementation of the upcoming general census of population and housing, scheduled for 2024.

"UNFPA strongly supports the Kingdom of Morocco for the implementation of the upcoming population census, by integrating the most advanced technologies at the international level," Mora said at a meeting with the High Commissioner for Planning (HCP), Ahmed Lahlimi Alami.

On this occasion, the UNFPA official welcomed the nature of the relationship and the "historic" partnership with the HCP, which is regarded as a reference institution both at the national and international levels.

The collaboration between the two parties covers the establishment of the first database in the region. It is "a unique experience in the Arab world and the African region," he said, recalling the creation of the first regional commission of statistics for the region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima which is a pioneering initiative at the international level.

The UNFPA and the HCP collaborate in other areas such as immigration surveys which are also an important experience for the implementation of public policies in the context of migration, Moura added.

In similar remarks, Lahlimi said that Morocco is in the process of preparing the upcoming general census of the population, with the UNFPA, through meetings between experts of both parties.

He also voiced satisfaction with the level of cooperation between the two parties which has led to the implementation of major projects and the achievement of several others, referring to the model of advanced regionalization defined by the Kingdom, qualified as exemplary and which will probably be duplicated in other countries through the Fund.

In parallel, Lahlimi referred to the establishment of real regional databases involving all stakeholders in the regions, namely the local authorities, the population, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and the administrations.

He also shed light on the efforts made in collaboration with UNFPA in terms of family studies, adding that the constant change that the Moroccan family is experiencing will be the ground for a whole set of studies on social protection nets, especially on the situation of youth, women and gender relations.

MAP 18 March 2021