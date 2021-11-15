23rd Anniversary of Death of Late HM Hassan II: Opportunity to Commemorate Genius and Work of Outstanding Leader

The 23rd anniversary of the death of the late HM King Hassan II, which the Moroccan people commemorate on Monday 09 Rabii II 1443 A.H. corresponding to November 15, 2021, is an opportunity to pay a vibrant tribute to an outstanding genius and a charismatic leader, considered as the builder and unifier of modern Morocco.



This commemoration, which comes at a time when the Kingdom has just celebrated the 46th anniversary of the glorious Green March and only a few days before the celebration of Independence Day, eloquently illustrates the will of a people to appropriate its history and to commend the spirit of a visionary King who knew how to guide Morocco towards modernity, while preserving its plural identity and its thousand-year-old civilization.



In fact, since his enthronement in 1961, the late HM Hassan II, may God surround him with His infinite mercy, has scrupulously respected the milestones set by his revered father, the late HM Mohammed V, and has consolidated their foundations, in order to embark on works of edification and unification which have conferred on Morocco a privileged position within the concert of nations and have enabled it to consolidate its stability, to move forward towards development and to complete its territorial integrity.



It is indeed, under the reign of the late HM Hassan II that Morocco was able to consolidate its national unity with, in particular, the recovery of the provinces of Sidi Ifni (June 30, 1969) and Oued Eddahab (August 14, 1979). The keystone of this glorious work of completing the territorial integrity was, without any doubt, the organization, on November 6, 1975, of the Green March, a peaceful work and a memorable epic inscribed in gold letters in the annals of the history of Humanity, as an approach and a model of settlement of disputes in a peaceful manner.



Moreover, the architect of the Green March, the late HM Hassan II, has, since the early years of his reign, become aware of the importance of building an independent, solid and resilient national economy, initiating in 1966 the "policy of dams". This policy has proven its worth since its implementation and has proved to be very useful, especially during the recurrent cycles of drought and water shortage that Morocco and several countries in the region have experienced over the years.



This pioneering program, coupled with an ambitious agricultural policy, has made it possible to definitively establish the Kingdom's agricultural vocation and to make this sector a lever for overall development.



In addition to economic growth, the late Sovereign was concerned with guaranteeing the social welfare of His faithful people and preserving the values of cohesion, solidarity and mutual aid, characteristic of Moroccan society. In this regard, he initiated strategic projects concerning, among others, the promotion of women's rights, the consolidation of the family institution, the development of social housing and the respect of human rights and pluralism.



Externally, the charisma, insight and open-mindedness of the late HM Hassan II earned him the respect and admiration of leaders and heads of state. Under his wise leadership, Morocco has forged a place of choice in the concert of nations, has been able to make its voice heard in various international fora and has played a leading role in many regional and international issues, such as the Arab-Israeli conflict, UN peace missions and the creation of the African Union and the Arab Maghreb Union, among others.



In terms of foreign policy, the late King adopted a clear and balanced vision that advocated openness to the Western world and modernity, preserving the identity and roots of Morocco as an Islamic, Arab, African and Mediterranean country.



Moreover, as Commander of the Faithful, the late Sovereign endeavored for the unity of the ranks of the entire Islamic Ummah in the face of the dangers that threaten the land of Islam.



By commemorating the 23rd anniversary of the death of the late HM Hassan II, the Moroccan people pay tribute to the memory of a builder King who allowed Morocco to enter fully into the era of modernity. It is also an opportunity for all Moroccans to reiterate their loyalty and unwavering attachment to the glorious Alaouite Throne, and to renew their determination to continue the work of the late Sovereign and to adhere to the major projects initiated by His worthy successor, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, in the service of a modern and prosperous Morocco.

MAP 14 November 2021