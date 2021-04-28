Abraham Accords: 'Shining Example' of Solidarity in Face of Regional Challenges - Ambassador

The Abraham Accords are a "shining example" of solidarity in the face of regional challenges, said Wednesday in Washington, Morocco's Ambassador to the United States, Lalla Joumala Alaoui.

Speaking at the 5th edition of the Sedona Forum, held in a virtual format by the McCain Institute, the ambassador called for greater regional solidarity "to overcome the current pandemic and put us back on track for growth and progress."

In the face of the impact of the Covid pandemic and of a pre-existing context of complex security and humanitarian challenges that plague the region as a whole, "it has become clear that the regional status quo does not serve the interests of peace or development of our countries," she noted.

"There is today an urgent need for synergies and cooperation to address the multidimensional threats facing our region," Lalla Joumala Alaoui observed.

The Moroccan diplomat said she is "hopeful that the Morocco-US-Israel agreement can be a shining example of what we can achieve together for the greater good of the region and in the interest of peace."

For the ambassador, this development is based on "a solid foundation of constant exchanges at the social, cultural and human levels thanks to the large and dynamic Moroccan Jewish diaspora in Israel and around the world."

"The agreement signed between the United States, Morocco and Israel last December intends to capitalize on this solid foundation and provide an additional dimension by including trilateral opportunities for strategic cooperation between our three countries," she noted.

Lalla Joumala Alaoui added that the announcement of the Abraham Accords "came as no surprise or shock" to Moroccans, recalling that Muslims and Jews have lived side by side for centuries in Morocco, which is characterized by a significant Jewish presence dating back two thousand years.

"As the only Arab country to have a stable Jewish population, with a fully functioning Jewish judicial system and synagogues throughout the country, I would say there has been little adjustment needed," the Moroccan diplomat continued.

As the McCain Institute's signature event, the Sedona Forum provides a unique platform for the United States and world leaders to have informal, face-to-face discussions, focusing on actionable solutions to the most urgent challenges.

This year’s conference focused on the world’s most pressing issues and opportunities that impact democracy in the United States and the world.

This annual gathering, named after former U.S. Senator John McCain, was held with the participation of senior U.S. and foreign officials from various backgrounds.

MAP 28 avril 2021