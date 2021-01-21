Academic Jean-Marie Heydt Presents His Book 'Mohammed VI, Vision of a King: Actions and Ambitions'

French-Swiss academic and writer Jean-Marie Heydt presented, Wednesday evening, his book entitled "Mohammed VI, the Vision of a King: Actions and Ambitions" part of a debate, held by the Consulate General of the Kingdom in Strasbourg.

The meeting, moderated by Driss El Kaissi, Consul General of the Kingdom in Strasbourg, was attended by members of the Moroccan community in the consular district, members of the Moroccan Jewish community based in Strasbourg, friends of Morocco, and public of various backgrounds.

During this event, the author shared with the audience the outlines of his book, which reflects his views of Morocco today.

On this occasion, the author -- who is a member of the Scientific Council of the Observatory of Geopolitical Studies and Honorary President of the Conference of International NGOs of the Council of Europe -- shed light on the actions undertaken under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI to build a modern Morocco that stands out on the international scene.

Heydt highlighted the social, economic, legal and political reforms undertaken under the leadership of the Sovereign since his accession to the Throne, stressing Morocco's role as a regional leader and its relationship with Africa.

The event was also an opportunity for the Moroccans present to reiterate their mobilization for the defense of the Kingdom's sacred causes, first and foremost the national issue.

Jean-Marie Heydt holds a Doctorate in Comparative Education from the University of Lyon and is a graduate in European Political Studies from the University of Paris.

MAP 21 January 2021