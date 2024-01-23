AFCON-2023 : Morocco Officially Qualifies for Round of 16

Morocco has officially secured its place in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) being held in Côte d'Ivoire, following the matches on day 3 of groups A and B.

Morocco, which tops Group F with 4 points following the victory over Tanzania (3-0) and the draw with DR Congo (1-1), is assured of at least finishing among the top four third-placed teams based on the results of Monday's games.

Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria secured the two Round of 16 tickets at stake in Group A, while Cape Verde (1st/7 pts) and Egypt (2nd/3 pts) qualified from Group B. Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana, in third place with 3 and 2 points respectively, have fewer points than the Atlas Lions.

Morocco will play against Zambia on Wednesday (9 p.m. GMT+1) at the Laurent Pokou stadium in San Pedro as part of the 3rd day of Group F. DR Congo and Tanzania will meet simultaneously at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly stadium in Korhogo.

MAP: 23 January 2024