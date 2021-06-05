Speaker of Libyan House of Representatives Gives in Rabat Details about Latest Developments in Situation in Libya

The speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives Aguila Salah gave details, Friday in Rabat, about the latest developments in the situation in Libya, welcoming the agreement between the Libyan parties on the formation of an executive power and a national government which has obtained the confidence of the said House.

During his talks with the Speaker of the House of Representatives Habib El Malki, the Libyan official underlined the importance of holding elections at the set date and the assignment of key positions, expressing the adherence of the Libyan House of Representatives to UN efforts aimed at settling the Libyan crisis.

On this occasion, Salah expressed his thanks and gratitude to Morocco, King, People, government and parliament, for their sincere support to the Libyan people, while welcoming the role of HM King Mohammed VI in the success of the Libyan parties to reach a consensus for the settlement of the Libyan question and the building of a unified state, said a press release from the House of Representatives.

He also reiterated the Libyans' attachment to the conclusions of the Bouznika Agreement, particularly with regard to key positions.

For his part, El Malki said that Morocco, under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, will remain at the disposal of the brotherly Libyan people and by their side, with its expertise, skills and resources, adding that the Kingdom will support the Libyans until the actualization of all the conclusions of the inter-Libyan political dialogue.

He highlighted the role of neutral and impartial support of Morocco, under the leadership of HM the King, to pave the way, build bridges and unify views and wishes of the different components of the Libyan people, reviewing the main stages that marked the inter-Libyan dialogue hosted by Morocco in Skhirat, Bouznika, Rabat and Tangier.

This meeting, the 7th of its kind since 2017, is part of the exchange of points of view and continuous consultation in the service of the Libyan issue and the achievement of the aspirations of the Libyan people for peace, stability, security and building a civil and modern state, on a solid constitutional, democratic and national basis.

MAP 04 June 2021