Akhannouch Chairs 5th Meeting of Steering Committee of National Drinking Water Supply and Irrigation Program 2020-2027

Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, chaired, here Thursday, the 5th meeting of the Steering Committee of the National Drinking Water Supply and Irrigation Program 2020-2027, dedicated to evaluating the progress of the implementation of various projects in accordance with the High Royal Instructions.

The meeting was an opportunity to examine a series of ongoing programs, in particular the interconnection program between Sebou and Bouregreg basins, which aims to ensure the supply of drinking water to the Rabat-Casablanca region.

During this meeting, projects related to seawater desalination were also discussed, such as the seawater desalination project in the provinces of El Jadida and Safi, the construction of which was entrusted to OCP Group under a memorandum of understanding and a concession contract, as well as the Nador plant.

It should be noted that the national committee in charge of steering the National Drinking Water Supply and Irrigation Program was set up by the Head of Government in June 2022. The members of this committee come from the various departments concerned.

MAP:22 September 2023