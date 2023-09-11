Government Council Adopts Draft Decree Creating Special Fund for Managing Earthquake Effects

The Council of Government chaired by the Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch, adopted, on Sunday evening, the draft decree on the creation of a special account: "Special Fund for managing the effects of the earthquake that hit the Kingdom of Morocco".

In a statement to the press at the end of the meeting, Minister Delegate for Relations with Parliament and Government Spokesman, Mustapha Baitas, said that, in view of the exceptional nature of the project and its compelling and unforeseeable necessity, the Council of Government deliberated and adopted Draft Decree 2.23.811 of Safar 24, 1445 (September 10, 2023) creating the special account "Special Fund for managing the effects of the earthquake that hit the Kingdom of Morocco".

This draft decree, proposed by Minister Delegate to the Minister of the Economy and Finance, in charge of the Budget Fouzi Lakjaâ will be presented to the two parliamentary finance committees tomorrow, Monday September 11, in accordance with the provisions of Article 26 of Organic Law 130.13 of the Appropriation Act.

The draft decree aims to take urgent measures for the benefit of the populations and areas affected by the earthquake in the Kingdom," said the Minister.

This account, which will receive voluntary solidarity contributions from citizens and private and public organizations, will be used primarily to finance expenditures for the emergency program to rehabilitate and support efforts to rebuild homes destroyed in the disaster areas and to care for people in difficult circumstances, especially orphans and vulnerable people, he continued.

These measures also include expenditures for the immediate care of people made homeless by the earthquake, especially in terms of housing, food and all basic needs; expenditures to encourage economic operators to resume their activities immediately in the affected areas; expenditures to build reserves and stocks of basic necessities in each region of the Kingdom to prepare for any type of disaster; and all expenditures to deal with the effects of the earthquake.

The Minister added that the Government is informing all Moroccan citizens inside and outside the Kingdom, as well as private and public institutions, that this account has been opened under number 126 (N ABREGE 126).

He noted that the adoption of this draft decree is part of the implementation of the high instructions of HM King Mohammed VI, in accordance with the provisions of Article 70 of the Constitution and in application of Article 26 of Organic Law 130.13 of the Appropriation Act, as stipulated in Dahir 1.15. 62 of 14 Sha'baan 1436 (June 2, 2015) and Article 28 of Appropriation Act 50.22 for the fiscal year 2023, as stipulated in Dahir 1.22.75 of 18 Jumaada I 1444 (December 13, 2022), as well as Article 25 of Decree 2.15.426 of 18 Ramadan 1436 (July 15, 2015) on the preparation and implementation of the Appropriation Act, as amended and supplemented.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Head of Government reiterated, on his own behalf and on behalf of the ministers, his sincere condolences to HM King Mohammed VI and to the families of the victims of the earthquake that struck certain regions of the Kingdom, expressing his wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured, Baitas stressed.

The Head of Government recalled the High Royal Instructions issued during the working session chaired by HM King Mohammed VI at the Royal Palace in Rabat on Saturday, September 9, 2023, devoted to studying the situation following the painful earthquake that occurred on Friday, September 8, causing significant human and material losses in several regions of the Kingdom, he added.

MAP: 11 September 2023